L&T construction arms wins 'significant' contract

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh.The order is from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT & office space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.
The major scope of work for the project comprises procurement and construction of 7 storied structural steel buildings at all 8 locations with BUA of 1.2 million square feet including civil, finishes, facade, and electromechanical works with LEED Gold rating.
The project locations are in Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines.
As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 to 2,500 crore.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of L&T were up 0.79% at Rs 1889.20.
