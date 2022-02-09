Ishan Dyes spurts after Shankar Sharma buys stake

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals rose 16.25% to Rs 161 after well-known investor Shankar Sharma on Tuesday bought 7 lakh shares, or 4.38% equity, of the company via bulk deal on the BSE at Rs 121.71 per share.On Tuesday (8 February 2022), Standard Greases and Specialities bought 1 lakh shares, or 0.63% equity, of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals at Rs 123 per share on the BSE. Standard Greases & Specialities is a leading lubricating grease manufacturer in Asia.
Further, Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel sold 20 lakh shares, or 12.52% equity, of Ishan Dyes & Chemicals at Rs 123.83 per share on the BSE.
Piyushbhai Natvarlal Patel is one of the company's promoters. He held 24.86% stake in the company as on 31 December 2021.
Total promoter holding in the company stood at 58.52% as on 31 December 2021.
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals manufacture a range of solvent dye which does not ionize. Its solvent pigments are commonly called as Iysochrome pigments. Its net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 5.04 crore on 36.86% decline in net sales to Rs 15.16 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU