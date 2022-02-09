BSE Q3 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 61 cr

On a consolidated basis, BSE's net profit surged 89.34% to Rs 61.29 crore on 35.13% increase in net sales to Rs 213.08 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 120.09% to Rs 82.93 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Operating EBITDA during the quarter surged 2,504% to 57.54 crore from Rs 2.21 crore in the same period previous year. Operating EBIDTA margin surged to 30% in Q3 December 2021 as against 2% in Q3 December 2020.

BSE saw a 44% increase in average daily turnover in equity segment to Rs 5,217 crores for the quarter ended December 2021, as against Rs 3,618 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

The total number of transactions in its mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF -- grew 106% to reach 5 crore in the latest third quarter from 2.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding year.

The board of directors has recommended issue of 2 (two) bonus equity shares of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for every 1 (one) current equity share of Rs 2/- each fully paid up.

Commenting on financial performance for the quarter ended, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, said: "Continuing to act on multiple fronts of product innovation and technology, BSE remains focussed to deliver sustained and profitable growth. We will continue our focus on improving operational performance in existing business and look at accelerating growth by enhancing the areas we operate in via new businesses."

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Shares of BSE were down 0.67% at Rs 2,063.55.

