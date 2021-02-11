L&T Construction secures order from Metro Express, Mauritius

-
ALSO READ
Rites secures work order from National High Speed Rail Corporation
L&T Construction secures mega order from National High-Speed Rail Corporation
IRCTC slides after cancelling two Tejas trains
L&T Construction bags mega contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
IRCTC gains as Railways to run 20 new clone trains from today
-
Under its transport infrastructure businessThe Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius.
The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius. This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius and give added impetus to the development of the island nation.
The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts Et bridges, track works (with substantial ballastless track including plinth, embedded Et grass tracks), DC electric Traction Systems, Ticketing Et Passenger Information Systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems.
L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.
L&T has successfully completed the 12 km priority section from Rosehill to Victoria station, and this is under commercial operation since January 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU