L&T Construction secures order from Metro Express, Mauritius

The Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius.

The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius. This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius and give added impetus to the development of the island nation.

The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts Et bridges, track works (with substantial ballastless track including plinth, embedded Et grass tracks), DC electric Traction Systems, Ticketing Et Passenger Information Systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems.

L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.

L&T has successfully completed the 12 km priority section from Rosehill to Victoria station, and this is under commercial operation since January 2020.

