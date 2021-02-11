Tata Consultancy Services ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction across Europe

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction across Europe in an independent survey of CxOs of top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.

Whitelane Research's 2020/2021 IT Sourcing Study ranked 30 IT service providers based on responses from close to 1,700 CxOs and senior decision makers.

It investigated over 4,050 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.

