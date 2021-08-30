L&T Construction secures orders across various business segments

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has bagged new orders in India and abroad for its various businesses. As per the company's project classification, the orders are classified as 'Significant' valued between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

Buildings & Factories: The Buildings & Factories business has secured an order to construct Multilevel Parking and Advocates Chamber for The Hon'ble High Court at Allahabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 Lakhs Sq. ft. This project consists of 2,294 Advocate chambers, 2,323 car parking spaces in a multilevel car parking, 1,552 two-wheeler parking spaces with associated utility buildings. The scope of work involves Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of Civil and related MEP works.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months.

Power Transmission & Distribution: The Power Transmission & Distribution business has bagged an order for the turnkey construction of a substation in Saudi Arabia. The scope of the Gas Insulated Substation project involving four different voltage levels up to 380kV comprises the associated control, protection, automation, telecommunication systems and civil & electromechanical works.

Smart World & Communication: The Smart World & Communication business has bagged yet another Smart City project. The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City to Design, Develop, Implement, and Manage the Operations & Maintenance of a Command-and-Control Centre (CCC), CCTV Surveillance, Smart Traffic Solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an Integrated Command and Control Center Platform (ICCC) for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The vision of this project is to establish an Integrated Command and Control Center Smart City Platform/applications to monitor and operate Smart City services terminating onto these applications. The scope of work includes Intelligent Traffic Control System with traffic enforcement, Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), City Surveillance System with video analytics, Citizen Web Portal, a mobile app and helpdesk, Smart Parking Management Solution etc.

