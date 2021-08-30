Maruti Suzuki India set to increase prices in September

Maruti Suzuki India announced that over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021.

