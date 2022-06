L&T Construction to construct Bandra wastewater treatment facility

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II.

As per the company's project classification, the project is classified as 'Large' and valued between Rs 2500 crore to Rs 5000 crore.

The project involves the construction of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility with best-in-class treatment standards. The scope includes Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of the 360 MLD sewage treatment plant with a provision to generate inhouse power.

