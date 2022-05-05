Persistent Systems completes acquisition of MediaAgility Inc. and its affiliates

Persistent Systems announced that the necessary customary closing conditions with respect to the acquisition of MediaAgility Inc., USA and its subsidiaries in the UK, Mexico, and Singapore ('affiliates'), have been met or waived on 04 May 2022.

Consequently, MediaAgility Inc., along with its affiliates has become Wholly Owned Subsidiaries of Persistent Systems Inc., USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Persistent Systems, with effect from 04 May 2022.

