Board of Laxmi Organic Industries approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 4 May 2022The Board of Laxmi Organic Industries at its meeting held on 04 May 2022 has approved appointment of Tanushree Bagrodia as Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 06 May 2022 in place of Partha Roy Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, who has retired from the services of the Company.
