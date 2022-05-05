Tata Consumer Products announces change in CFO

-
With effect from 01 June 2022Tata Consumer Products has appointed Sivakumar Sivasankaran, as Chief Financial Officer, India and as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective 01 June 2022. He will replace John Jacob, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, India, will be retiring from the services of the Company with effect from 31 May 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.
