L&T & CPP Investments to sell their entire shareholding in L&T IDPL

-
ALSO READ
L&T to sell entire 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects
Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy to acquire 100% stake in L&T IDPL
Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT
Larsen & Toubro arm bags 'significant' orders in Q2 FY23
-
On completion of the sale under the Agreement, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects along with its subsidiaries shall cease to be subsidiary companies of L&T.
LTIDPL is a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51% and 49% shares respectively.
The gross proceeds to L&T and CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately Rs 2723.4 crore, before closing adjustments and other terms of the transaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU