L T Food's Daawat Basmati Rice range now available in Netherlands' Jumbo supermarket chain

L T Food's Daawat Basmati Rice range is now available at Jumbo, the Netherlands supermarket chain across all 660 stores in Netherlands.

Jumbo has stores in Netherlands & Belgium and command a 21% market in Netherlands alone. Initially Daawat Original & Daawat Extra Long have been listed in the Premium Rice category segment; come Jan 2021, the customers of Jumbo shall witness more offerings from the Daawat portfolio to delight their palate.

