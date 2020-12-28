Westlife Development resumes new store opening

Westlife Development has resumed new store openings across its markets. The Company has opened four new stores post March 2020 as it steadily continues to move towards pre-COVID levels of business.

The Company has opened two new stores in the Mumbai suburban area and one in Cochin.

Another new restaurant is on the Mumbai-Pune highway, that is set to commence operations on December 31. All these stores are the new contemporary 'Experience of The Future' restaurants and house the Company's in-house coffee chain McCaf

The fact that the Company has resumed new store opening is a reinforcement of its omni-channel strategy and its confidence in the long-term opportunities in the West and South India market. Over the last two quarters, the Company has been seeing healthy recovery in business with dinein building up rapidly even as its convenience channels continue to grow steadily.

In another development, the royalty for FY21 as also FY 22 remains at 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)