Westlife Development resumes new store opening

-
ALSO READ
Westlife Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes soar at Westlife Development Ltd counter
Westlife Development records Q2 net loss of Rs 27 cr
Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
McDonald's opens its doors for customers in Maharashtra
-
Westlife Development has resumed new store openings across its markets. The Company has opened four new stores post March 2020 as it steadily continues to move towards pre-COVID levels of business.
The Company has opened two new stores in the Mumbai suburban area and one in Cochin.
Another new restaurant is on the Mumbai-Pune highway, that is set to commence operations on December 31. All these stores are the new contemporary 'Experience of The Future' restaurants and house the Company's in-house coffee chain McCaf
The fact that the Company has resumed new store opening is a reinforcement of its omni-channel strategy and its confidence in the long-term opportunities in the West and South India market. Over the last two quarters, the Company has been seeing healthy recovery in business with dinein building up rapidly even as its convenience channels continue to grow steadily.
In another development, the royalty for FY21 as also FY 22 remains at 4%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU