Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 38.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Pritika Auto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Khator Fibre & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 105.45% in the March 2019 quarter
Orient Paper & Industries standalone net profit rises 98.57% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 31.34 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 38.93% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.43% to Rs 23.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.3423.24 35 110.7092.73 19 OPM %25.6927.28 -26.4526.80 - PBDT10.348.52 21 38.0333.49 14 PBT9.027.10 27 32.4727.64 17 NP6.214.47 39 23.0918.12 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU