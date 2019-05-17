Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 38.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.85% to Rs 31.34 crore

of Paper Fabrics India rose 38.93% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.85% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 27.43% to Rs 23.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

31.3423.24110.7092.7325.6927.2826.4526.8010.348.5238.0333.499.027.1032.4727.646.214.4723.0918.12

