L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins 3 Gold Awards from American Society of Safety Professionals

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been bestowed with 3 Gold Awards by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP - Kuwait Chapter) for exemplary performance in the field of Health, Safety a Environment (HSE) for projects in Kuwait.

The awards are part of the ASSP Gulf Cooperation Council HSE Excellence Awards 2021 and L&T Hydrocarbon has won Gold for both ongoing projects i.e., TL-5 (New 48" Crude Transit Line) and NSGEP (40" a 30" North Strategic Gas Pipeline) in the following categories:

- 4 HSE Excellence in the 'Sector' category - Environment Excellence - Management of Driving Safety

