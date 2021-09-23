Tejas Networks to support Airtel's metro network capacity

Tejas Networks today announced that it has been selected by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to enhance Airtel's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.

Tejas will supply, install and support its state-of-the-art TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications.

The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)