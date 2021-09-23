Share India Securities to strengthen its position in fintech space

With acquisition of majority stake in Algowire Trading Technologies and Utrade Solutions

Share India Securities has announced the acquisition of two companies, namely - Algowire Trading Technologies and Utrade Solutions.

With these acquisitions, Share India Securities has taken the next evolutionary step towards providing a platform for Al-driven automated trading, strategy development and execution for its retail investors, as it continues to strengthen its position as a market leader and technology innovator in the fintech industry.

Share India Securities has principally agreed to invest INR 15 crores to gain a majority stake in both entities. This strategic decision is strongly aligned with the efforts of the Company over the years to enhance its retail footprint, invest in growth-oriented technology offerings and build out capabilities that add value to its clients and deliver the next level in automation. These acquisitions will significantly strengthen Share India's tech capabilities as both the acquired companies are run by tech experts and have been in active operation for more than a decade.

