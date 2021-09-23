Share India Securities to strengthen its position in fintech space

With acquisition of majority stake in Algowire Trading Technologies and Utrade SolutionsShare India Securities has announced the acquisition of two companies, namely - Algowire Trading Technologies and Utrade Solutions.
With these acquisitions, Share India Securities has taken the next evolutionary step towards providing a platform for Al-driven automated trading, strategy development and execution for its retail investors, as it continues to strengthen its position as a market leader and technology innovator in the fintech industry.
Share India Securities has principally agreed to invest INR 15 crores to gain a majority stake in both entities. This strategic decision is strongly aligned with the efforts of the Company over the years to enhance its retail footprint, invest in growth-oriented technology offerings and build out capabilities that add value to its clients and deliver the next level in automation. These acquisitions will significantly strengthen Share India's tech capabilities as both the acquired companies are run by tech experts and have been in active operation for more than a decade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU