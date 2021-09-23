Jindal Steel & Power wins bid for Kasia mine in Odisha

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has received the official communication from the Government of Odisha for the grant of mining lease of the Kasia Iron & dolomite mine situated in the state. JSPL has been declared as the preferred bidder for the mine at a premium of 118.10%.
The Kasia Mine has a large resource of 278 million tonnes of iron ore and it consists of an average Fe grade of approx. 62.5%, The Mine has favourable lumps to the fine ratio of 20:80.
The mine has an Environmental Clearance (EC) of 7.5 MTPA. The e-auction for Kasia Iron & dolomite block was held on 18 September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU