Jindal Steel & Power wins bid for Kasia mine in Odisha

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has received the official communication from the Government of Odisha for the grant of mining lease of the Kasia Iron & dolomite mine situated in the state. JSPL has been declared as the preferred bidder for the mine at a premium of 118.10%.

The Kasia Mine has a large resource of 278 million tonnes of iron ore and it consists of an average Fe grade of approx. 62.5%, The Mine has favourable lumps to the fine ratio of 20:80.

The mine has an Environmental Clearance (EC) of 7.5 MTPA. The e-auction for Kasia Iron & dolomite block was held on 18 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)