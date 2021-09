Board of Share India Securities approves acquisition of majority stake in two entities

At meeting held on 23 September 2021

The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 23 September 2021 has approved the following:

Acquisition of 51% stake in Algowire Trading Technologies for consideration of Rs 2.142 crore.

Investment of Rs 13.684 crore into Utrade Solutions translating into a 63.50% stake in the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions.

