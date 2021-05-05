L&T Infotech gains after Q4 PAT grows 5% QoQ

-
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) rose 1.89% to Rs 3,920 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.1% to Rs 545.70 crore on 3.7% increase in revenue to Rs 3,269.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
LTI's consolidated net profit surged 27.6% and revenue increased 8.8% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 21.9% in Q4 FY21 compared with 19.2% in Q4 FY20 and 23.2% in Q3 FY21. Total headcount was at 35,991 in Q4 FY21 as against 31,437 in Q4 FY20 and 33,983 in Q3 FY21. The attrition rate (LTM) stood at 12.3% in Q4 FY21 as against 16.5% in Q4 FY20 and 12.4% in Q3 FY21.
In dollar terms, revenue grew 4.6% QoQ and 9.1% YoY to $447.40 million. The constant currency revenue growth was 4.4% QoQ and 7.1% YoY.
Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, said: "Supported by a strong Q4, FY21 was another year of market leading growth. We are happy to report revenue growth of 9.5% and net profit growth of 27.5% for the year. In Q4, we also won two large deals with net new TCV of USD 66 mn, culminating into a record large deal TCV for FY21. Our superior performance is a result of the untiring efforts of 35,000+ LTItes who stood together during one of the most trying times ensuring client deliveries. We will continue to invest in the strength of our business as we remain committed to growth in FY22 as well."
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.
