Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hikal Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hikal Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2021.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd spiked 12.92% to Rs 1037.3 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2366 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd surged 11.26% to Rs 383.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64996 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd soared 10.14% to Rs 127.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82467 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 313.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd rose 9.93% to Rs 1162.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)