Greaves Cotton Q4 PAT soars to Rs 14 cr

On a consolidated basis, Greaves Cotton reported a net profit of Rs 13.65 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 34.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 520.40 crore. Profit before tax was at Rs 27.33 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than Rs 2.57 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company posted an EBIDTA of Rs 42 crore in the fourth quarter. It had recorded an EBIDTA of Rs 24 crore in the same period last year.
Greaves said it is committed to the diversification journey and to capitalize on all the opportunities that can help the group to achieve the vision in the long run. Its new business (e-mobility and non-auto business) continues to grow and contributes 30% to the overall business of the company.
Greaves e-mobility segment has seen higher growth momentum, with Ampere gaining popularity due to rise in demand for its electric two-wheelers (electric scooters) and electric three-wheelers (electric rickshaws).
The non-auto business segment has also seen a significant growth and expected to do well in the coming quarter especially agriculture equipment due to the favourable monsoon ahead.
Commenting on the company performance, Nagesh A Basavanhalli, Group CEO and managing director, Greaves Cotton, said, "Overall we saw growth in Q4 owing to our diversification strategy, new business initiatives like e-mobility, aftermarket solutions, non-automotive engines. We are continuously looking at investing in sustainable growth areas in order to enhance our capabilities, our commitment to invest in Ranipet EV facility is a testament of the same."
The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.78 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 129.17 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales declined by 21.5% to Rs 1500.40 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Greaves Cotton is a diversified engineering company and a leading manufacturer of cleantech powertrain solutions (CNG, petrol and diesel engines), generator sets, farm equipment, E-mobility, aftermarket spares, and services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU