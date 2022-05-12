Skipper spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 177% YoY

Skipper rose 10.15% to Rs 61.85 after the company's standalone net profit surged 176.6% to Rs 25.12 crore on 11.1% rise in revenues to Rs 552.65 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 99.5% year-on-year to Rs 25.11 crore in Q4 March 2022.

EBITDA jumped 44.1% YoY to Rs 61.67 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin rose 260 bps to 11.2% in Q4 March 2022 compared with 8.6% in Q4 March 2021.

Q4FY22 order inflow stood at Rs 271 crore for engineering products supplies from several State Electricity Board of India (SEBs) and for various export supplies. The closing order book as on 31 March 2022 is valued to be Rs 2115 crore, which constitutes of 45% exports and 55% domestic orders. The company has a strong bidding pipeline of Rs 4500 crore International & Rs 5000 crore domestic and expects a substantial rise in the volume of international orders in the current fiscal.

Management expects the exports to grow by 50% of engineering revenue in current year (FY'22) and to 75% in next 2 years.

Sharan Bansal, director Skipper said, "Our success this quarter is largely due to our steady order inflow and a significant increase in our international orders. We are also quite enthused with the signs of rebound in T&D domestic ordering. As a whole we had a great year in terms of revenue and profitability in spite of global challenges like continued rise in raw material prices and freight cost, along with container unavailability."

Devesh Bansal, director, Skipper said: "Our experience and excellence in various verticals, from plant operations & maintenance to resource management, coupled with our strategic product launches have helped us further strengthen our position in the market.

Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers for power transmission & distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures. It is also a significant player in polymer pipes & fittings industry.

