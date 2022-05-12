Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 733.92 points or 3.84% at 18381.15 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 4.96%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.48%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.44%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.26%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.28%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.24%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.12%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.89%), and Coal India Ltd (down 2.12%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 989.39 or 1.83% at 53099.

The Nifty 50 index was down 304.95 points or 1.89% at 15862.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 478.69 points or 1.88% at 25017.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 177.53 points or 2.27% at 7654.51.

On BSE,687 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

