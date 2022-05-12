Nitin Spinners hits the roof after strong Q4 performance

-
ALSO READ
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Nitin Spinners spurts after board OKs capex plan of Rs 950 cr
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 301.12% in the December 2021 quarter
Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 13.25% in the December 2021 quarter
Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Nitin Spinners was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 232.10 after the company's net profit almost doubled to Rs 85.47 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 42.85 crore in Q4 FY21.
Revenue from operations rose by 50% YoY to Rs 769.06 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses increased by 43% to Rs 637.14 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 56% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 34% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 132.43 crore, up by 99% from Rs 66.44 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company's net profit rose by 4.7 times to Rs 326.13 crore on a 66% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,692.31 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Nitin Spinners is one of the leading manufacturers of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, greige and finished woven fabrics and a Government of India-recognized export house.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU