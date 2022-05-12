Volumes spurt at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

Relaxo Footwears Ltd registered volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93023 shares

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Punjab National Bank, TTK Prestige Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 May 2022.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd registered volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93023 shares. The stock slipped 5.18% to Rs.976.15. Volumes stood at 88747 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 50.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.49% to Rs.61.15. Volumes stood at 25.26 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd registered volume of 31.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.28% to Rs.218.15. Volumes stood at 5.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Punjab National Bank recorded volume of 1640.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 303.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.60% to Rs.28.60. Volumes stood at 363.64 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 6.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.09% to Rs.770.65. Volumes stood at 99998 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)