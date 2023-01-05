L&T Realty Developers to sell 99% of its stake in Think Tower Developers

L&T Realty Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro has entered into an Agreement to sell its entire stake of 99% in Think Tower Developers, a subsidiary company (TTDPL), on 05 January 2023.

TTDPL shall cease to be a subsidiary company, pursuant to the sale.

