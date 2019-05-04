L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 1343.10 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 20.59% to Rs 191.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 1343.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1054.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.30% to Rs 765.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 506.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 5078.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3747.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

