L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 1343.10 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 20.59% to Rs 191.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 1343.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1054.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.30% to Rs 765.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 506.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 5078.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3747.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1343.101054.80 27 5078.303747.10 36 OPM %18.4715.55 -18.0115.36 - PBDT281.30238.70 18 1135.60766.60 48 PBT254.00193.50 31 1031.40677.80 52 NP191.50158.80 21 765.60506.00 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU