Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 534.71 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam rose 17.75% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 534.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 527.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.03% to Rs 133.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 2141.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1965.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales534.71527.86 1 2141.451965.32 9 OPM %10.419.91 -9.7811.01 - PBDT62.0156.73 9 228.96228.73 0 PBT51.5747.15 9 189.43193.49 -2 NP37.8732.16 18 133.75133.71 0
