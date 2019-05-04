LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 16.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.74% to Rs 4655.14 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 16.70% to Rs 693.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 594.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 4655.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3887.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 2430.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2002.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 17355.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14836.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4655.143887.55 20 17355.0214836.98 17 OPM %94.2594.29 -93.7893.79 - PBDT989.42816.27 21 3391.282775.48 22 PBT986.24813.62 21 3379.552765.50 22 NP693.58594.34 17 2430.972002.50 21
