LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 16.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 16.70% to Rs 693.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 594.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 4655.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3887.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 2430.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2002.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 17355.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14836.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

