Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 54.04% in the March 2019 quarter
LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 16.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.74% to Rs 4655.14 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 16.70% to Rs 693.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 594.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 4655.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3887.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 2430.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2002.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 17355.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14836.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4655.143887.55 20 17355.0214836.98 17 OPM %94.2594.29 -93.7893.79 - PBDT989.42816.27 21 3391.282775.48 22 PBT986.24813.62 21 3379.552765.50 22 NP693.58594.34 17 2430.972002.50 21

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 17:23 IST

