Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 103.64 croreNet profit of Accelya Kale Solutions rose 20.26% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 103.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales103.6493.26 11 OPM %39.3337.90 -PBDT44.8436.22 24 PBT40.6832.73 24 NP26.4722.01 20
