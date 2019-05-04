JUST IN
Business Standard

Accelya Kale Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 103.64 crore

Net profit of Accelya Kale Solutions rose 20.26% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 103.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales103.6493.26 11 OPM %39.3337.90 -PBDT44.8436.22 24 PBT40.6832.73 24 NP26.4722.01 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 17:24 IST

