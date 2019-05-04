Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 57.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 81.02 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 57.96% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 81.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.31% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 323.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 284.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales81.0270.46 15 323.19284.55 14 OPM %8.914.50 -7.906.74 - PBDT4.880.55 787 14.758.21 80 PBT3.20-1.31 LP 8.040.82 880 NP2.481.57 58 4.092.60 57
