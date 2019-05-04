Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 57.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 81.02 crore

Net profit of rose 57.96% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 81.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.31% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 323.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 284.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

81.0270.46323.19284.558.914.507.906.744.880.5514.758.213.20-1.318.040.822.481.574.092.60

