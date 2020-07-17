L&T Technology Services Ltd Falls 5.02%

L&T Technology Services Ltd has added 3.96% over last one month compared to 17.52% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.44% rise in the SENSEX

L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 5.02% today to trade at Rs 1366.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.76% to quote at 17064.16. The index is up 17.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd decreased 4.88% and TVS Electronics Ltd lost 3.12% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 9.63 % over last one year compared to the 5.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

L&T Technology Services Ltd has added 3.96% over last one month compared to 17.52% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16319 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7550 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1780 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 995 on 23 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)