Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and Bharti Infratel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 7.88 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1347.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 960.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 40.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 2009.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42761 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd plummeted 6.36% to Rs 19.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd corrected 6.10% to Rs 191.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

