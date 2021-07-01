L&T wins two significant orders

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has received orders across multiple segments.

These include:

The Water & Effluent Treatment business has won a repeat order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM) to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Buildings & Factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential tower in Mumbai's suburb of Mulund.

Accordingly to the project classification of the company, the orders are valued between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

