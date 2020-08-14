Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
