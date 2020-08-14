Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Asia Capital rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 98.47% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 0.4730.72 -98 OPM %69.2354.55 -65.960.78 - PBDT0.090.06 50 0.310.24 29 PBT0.090.06 50 0.310.24 29 NP0.070.04 75 0.230.17 35
