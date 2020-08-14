Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.91% to Rs 491.99 crore

Net loss of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 77.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.91% to Rs 491.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 944.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.491.99944.4714.8322.8927.56171.37-30.72114.28-20.0177.10

