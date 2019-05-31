Ladam Affordable Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ladam Affordable Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
18% Homebuyers Prefer New Launch Homes Against Previous 5% - ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey
HDFC Capital Advisors launches HeART initiative
NCR and MMR Lead Affordable Housing in the Last 5 Years - CII-ANAROCK Report
Will the interim budget provide a lifeline to realty? (Comment)
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Ladam Affordable Housing reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU