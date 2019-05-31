Excel Crop Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.78% to Rs 273.23 croreNet profit of Excel Crop Care reported to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 273.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.59% to Rs 87.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 1313.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1147.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales273.23207.34 32 1313.661147.00 15 OPM %4.312.34 -11.3711.97 - PBDT11.534.68 146 149.93138.46 8 PBT6.520.15 4247 131.60121.62 8 NP4.73-0.52 LP 87.4881.31 8
