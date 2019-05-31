Dhunseri Investments standalone net profit rises 37.41% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 37.41% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 11.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.802.06 36 13.7315.67 -12 OPM %87.8687.38 -92.7992.34 - PBDT2.461.80 37 12.7414.47 -12 PBT2.431.77 37 12.6414.35 -12 NP1.911.39 37 11.8912.67 -6

