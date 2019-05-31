Freshtrop Fruits standalone net profit rises 57.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.16% to Rs 77.80 crore

Net profit of rose 57.75% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.16% to Rs 77.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.54% to Rs 13.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 171.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

