Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 283.33% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 283.33% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.64% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 16.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.432.46 283 16.6315.73 6 OPM %30.3311.38 -31.9960.58 - PBDT1.560 0 3.158.25 -62 PBT1.48-0.01 LP 2.978.20 -64 NP0.83-0.03 LP 1.787.02 -75

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:46 IST

