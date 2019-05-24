Eros International Media consolidated net profit rises 14.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 224.56 crore

Net profit of International Media rose 14.72% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 224.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 238.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 269.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1031.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 960.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

