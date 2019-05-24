Eros International Media consolidated net profit rises 14.72% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 224.56 croreNet profit of Eros International Media rose 14.72% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 224.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 238.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 269.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1031.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 960.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales224.56238.77 -6 1031.30960.16 7 OPM %27.5037.84 -28.6834.19 - PBDT75.9087.08 -13 326.72297.63 10 PBT74.3584.30 -12 317.63287.35 11 NP69.7460.79 15 269.08229.34 17
