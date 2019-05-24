Industrial Investment Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 201.85% to Rs 13.04 crore

Net Loss of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 201.85% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 26.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.044.32 202 26.1222.39 17 OPM %-339.57-399.07 --168.61-128.67 - PBDT-44.28-17.24 -157 -44.03-28.65 -54 PBT-44.30-17.26 -157 -44.09-28.71 -54 NP-44.29-17.26 -157 -44.08-25.82 -71

