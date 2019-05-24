Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 80.35 crore

Net profit of declined 3.98% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.07% to Rs 49.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.10% to Rs 446.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

80.3588.20446.38318.6111.946.2212.407.8912.8012.4970.8135.2712.1111.8268.1232.737.237.5349.6020.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)