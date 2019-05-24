Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 80.35 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 3.98% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.07% to Rs 49.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.10% to Rs 446.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.3588.20 -9 446.38318.61 40 OPM %11.946.22 -12.407.89 - PBDT12.8012.49 2 70.8135.27 101 PBT12.1111.82 2 68.1232.73 108 NP7.237.53 -4 49.6020.49 142
