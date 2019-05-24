MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 38.70% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 42.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 695.40 crore

Net profit of MEP Infrastructure Developers declined 38.70% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 695.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 776.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.70% to Rs 56.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 2814.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2322.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales695.40776.24 -10 2814.912322.02 21 OPM %22.9331.63 -34.1037.58 - PBDT116.81161.92 -28 617.33523.48 18 PBT14.9838.78 -61 123.29104.56 18 NP16.3026.59 -39 56.2870.97 -21

