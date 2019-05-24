MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 38.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 695.40 crore

Net profit of declined 38.70% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 695.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 776.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.70% to Rs 56.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 2814.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2322.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

