Lakshmi Machine Works in demand after blockbuster Q3 numbers

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY
Lakshmi Machine hits 52-week high; rises 7% in five days
Board of Lakshmi Machine Works approves change in nominee director
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 920.25% in the December 2020 quarter
Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Lakshmi Machine Works gained 1.33% to Rs 5163.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 10 times to Rs 33.26 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 FY20.Net sales jumped 49.4% to Rs 478.56 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 320.33 crore in Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 January 2021.
The company's profit before tax came at Rs 46.62 crore in Q3 FY21, six times higher than Rs 7.46 crore in Q3 FY20. Tax expense jumped to Rs 13.35 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 4.2 crore in Q3 FY20.
On the segmental front, the revenue from the textile machinery division was at Rs 328.05 crore (up 40% YoY), revenue from the machine tool & foundry division was at Rs 161.79 crore (up 74% YoY) and the revenue from the advanced technology centre was at Rs 7.45 crore (down 11.7% YoY) during the quarter ended December 2020.
Lakshmi Machine Works is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, computer numerical control machine tools, heavy castings, and parts and components for aerospace industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU