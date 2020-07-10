Lakshmi Vilas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 92.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 33.31% to Rs 455.01 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Vilas Bank reported to Rs 92.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 264.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 33.31% to Rs 455.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 682.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 836.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 894.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 22.30% to Rs 2206.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2839.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

